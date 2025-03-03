Xiaomi Unveils New Flagship Smartphone Lineup with Xiaomi 15 Series

Beijing: Xiaomi announced the release of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 15 Series – Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Powered by the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2, Xiaomi 15 Series introduces a comprehensive upgraded system experience, optimizing performance, connectivity, and AI capabilities for a seamless next-generation mobile experience.

According to Qatar News Agency, Xiaomi 15 Ultra combines supreme build quality with a sense of refined sophistication. It boasts a WQHD+ 6.73-inch AMOLED display, delivering a crystal-clear resolution of 3200 x 1440 and an impressive pixel density of 522 ppi. For enhanced security and convenience, Xiaomi 15 Ultra introduces an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which enables faster and more reliable unlocking, even with wet or dirty fingers, and performs exceptionally well in low-light conditions. Durability is at the core of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s design.

Alongside Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi also unveiled other exciting products, including Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Wi-Fi), Xiaomi Watch S4, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max, and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.