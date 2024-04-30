Martyrs and injured in ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, A number of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for the 206th day in a row. Palestinian media reported that the occupation bombed a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip, and a drone also bombed a house in Al-Tuffah and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods in Gaza City, leaving nine Palestinian martyrs and injuring others. Meanwhile, the occupation aircraft also bombed several areas west of Rafah city, south of Gaza Strip, and the eastern outskirts of the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the strip. The occupation artillery also bombed east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, the Juhr al-Dik area in the center of the strip, and the southern areas of Gaza City. On Monday, Israeli occupation continues its brutal aggression against the war-ravaged Gaza Strip by land, air and sea since October 7 had risen to 34,488 martyrs and 77,643 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency