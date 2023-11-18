Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets UK Minister of State for Middle East Affairs, South Asia and United Nations

Doha, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with HE Lord of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmed, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing the State of Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in the Strip. His Excellency also stressed that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates the efforts being made.

For his part, HE Lord Tariq Ahmed expressed his country's appreciation for the continued efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation to release the hostages.

Source: Qatar News Agency