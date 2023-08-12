Under the patronage of Mrs. Asma al-Assad , Syria launches national program for early detection of hearing deficiency in newborns

In the presence of First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad ,the Ministry of Health on Saturday launched the National program for early detection of hearing deficiency in newborns.This came during Mrs. al-Assad’s speech at the launching of the National Program f…

In the presence of First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad ,the Ministry of Health on Saturday launched the National program for early detection of hearing deficiency in newborns.

This came during Mrs. al-Assad’s speech at the launching of the National Program for Early Detection and Intervention of Newborns’ Hearing Deficiency in Damascus .

The First Lady added that this is a common responsibility of all, and constitutes the spirit of the national program for early detection and intervention of neonatal hearing loss.

The First Lady stressed the importance of the health care as one of the most important criteria of the progress and advance of the societies, since it reflects the humanitarian and productive aspects for those societies, in addition to their developmental and social contents, as building a healthy man is a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

For his part, Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash , said in his speech , stressed that this Program was successful thanks to the collective efforts of the Ministries of Health, Scientific Research and Higher Education, Defense and the Interior, as well as the Red Crescent Syrian Arab and the Syrian Organization for Persons with Disabilities (Aamal).

“We thank the First Lady for her support of the implementation of this program for almost two decades,” he added.

Dr. al-Ghabbash affirmed that the health sector will continue its humanitarian mission to serve patients, believing in Syria of hope and future under the leadership of President Bashar Al-Assad and his directives.

Aamal Organization Board Member and Central Council for Disabled People Member Ali Turkmani indicated that despite all the challenges, terrorism and siege Syria faced during the war, Aamal managed, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, equipping more than 10 health centers for the early detection of hearing loss and another three for audiological research, in addition to performing around 244 cochlear implants.

For his part, the member of the Board of Directors of Aamal, David McPherson, explained that the program creates an opportunity for children to be productive individuals, and indicated that, according to the World Health Organization, around 466 million people suffer from hearing loss, and by the year 2050 this number will be more than 900 million.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency