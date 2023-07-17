Nechirvan Barzani visits Azerbaijan

The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced today, Monday, that the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, will go to Azerbaijan on an official visit.A statement by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said: “Barzani will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, i…

A statement by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said: "Barzani will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, in the capital, Baku, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev."

According to the statement, Barzani and the President of Azerbaijan will discuss Azerbaijan's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency