Three people were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of a terrible traffic accident that occurred on Al-Kahla Road in Maysan Governorate.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "The accident occurred as a result of the wrong crossing and not paying attention to the empty road, indicating that ambulances rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital for treatment."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency