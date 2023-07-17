The State Administration Coalition calls for prudence, and not to be drawn in behind the voices calling, implicitly and publicly, for sedition

The State Administration Coalition held, this evening, its regular meeting at the government palace, in the presence of the Prime Ministers and the parliament, and the leaders and heads of the political blocs represented in the coalition.The meeting wi…

The State Administration Coalition held, this evening, its regular meeting at the government palace, in the presence of the Prime Ministers and the parliament, and the leaders and heads of the political blocs represented in the coalition.

The meeting witnessed, according to a statement by the coalition, a study of the current situation at the national level, and a number of files and issues that constitute a challenge and priority within government responsibilities, and the objectives of the government program underway, in order to meet the requirements and aspirations of citizens.

According to the statement, the meeting discussed the map of legislation that has priority for citizens to legislate in the new legislative term of the House of Representatives, including the Information Crimes Law.

During the meeting, the Coalition called for the need to be wise, not to be drawn behind the voices calling, implicitly and publicly, for sedition, and those that are promoted by circles with suspicious aims and starting points, from inside and outside Iraq, and to stand responsibly towards any harm to the societal security and civil peace of our secure Iraqi people.

The meeting also witnessed a review of the executive steps and government efforts in the field of preparing for the holding of the provincial council elections scheduled for next December 18, and the elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region, and the facilities and support provided by the executive bodies to the Independent High Electoral Commission, in order for it to succeed in that task.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency