Social Development participates in Global Entrepreneurship and Investment Forum 2024

Manama, Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor, Minister of Social Development, participated in the second edition of the "Living Independently for People with Disabilities" initiative and the Arab Productive Families Exhibition, as part of the fifth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship and Investment Forum 2024, coinciding with the Bahrain Summit. The forum was organised by the General Secretariat of the Arab League, in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain (UNIDO-ITPO). The minister emphasised the significance of the conference, which took place alongside the 33rd Arab Summit and on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of HM's Accession. He affirmed the importance of the forum in raising awareness about the role of entrepreneurship in empowering people with determination and productive families, and offering them with opportunities to contribute to economic development. Al Asfoor said that th e forum demonstrated the commitment to achieving progress and sustainable development, highlighting partnerships between different sectors to achieve desired goals, particularly focusing on the abilities and skills of people with determination. Source: Bahrain News Agency