PM Directs To Open An Urgent Investigation Regarding A Defect In One Of The Iraqi Airways Planes

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Al-Sudani, directed today, Saturday, to open an urgent and professional investigation regarding a defect in one of the Iraqi Airways planes.Source: National Iraqi News Agency

