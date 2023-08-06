PM Directs To Open An Urgent Investigation Regarding A Defect In One Of The Iraqi Airways Planes

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Al-Sudani, directed today, Saturday, to open an urgent and professional investigation regarding a defect in one of the Iraqi Airways planes.
