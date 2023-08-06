Turkish Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Discuss Revival of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a number of regional files including the Black Sea Grain Initiative.Anadolu Agency reported the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying that the two discussed developme…

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a number of regional files including the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Anadolu Agency reported the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying that the two discussed developments in the South Caucasus and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the phone call held at Blinken's request.

They also discussed the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the security of the Black Sea and NATO enlargement.

Source: Qatar News Agency