New aid convoy for people affected by the earthquake arrives in Lattakia

Damascus Countryside Governorate sent Saturday a new convoy of humanitarian aid to people affected by the earthquake in Lattakia province,

The assistance includes 40 tons of food, medicine and various household items.

The head of social and labor affairs in the Governorate, Alaa Al-Sheikh, told SANA that since the earthquake hit the country last February, 18 aid convoys provided by civil society associations and economic actors have been sent from Damascus countryside.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency