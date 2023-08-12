Russian Defense Ministry: Foiling a Ukrainian attempt to attack Crimea with 20 drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday morning, that it had thwarted an attempted Ukrainian attack, using 20 drones, on targets in the Crimea, last night.The Russian defense said in a statement: “The air defense systems destroyed 14 …

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday morning, that it had thwarted an attempted Ukrainian attack, using 20 drones, on targets in the Crimea, last night.

The Russian defense said in a statement: "The air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones, while 6 other drones were disabled by means of electronic warfare."

The statement added that there were no injuries or damages during the repelling of the attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly attack sites in Crimea with drones, and 11 Ukrainian drones were intercepted near the city of Sevastopol at dawn last Thursday.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency