The detachments of the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Baghdad / Al-Rusafa arrested a suspect who burned the vehicle of a university professor, east of Baghdad.A statement by the Directorate stated that its detachments arrested the ac…

The detachments of the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Baghdad / Al-Rusafa arrested a suspect who burned the vehicle of a university professor, east of Baghdad.

A statement by the Directorate stated that its detachments arrested the accused (A.S.A.), born in 2003, who lives in the Al-Obeidi area, for burning a Santavia car belonging to a university professor on 24/7/2023, in the Kamalia area. Legal procedures were taken against him.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency