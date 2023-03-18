Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Kharkov district

Moscow, SANA- ‘The Russian forces repelled an attack by Ukrainian forces against their posts in Kharkov district’, Russian defense Ministry said Saturday.Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and hostile reconnaissance groups, in addition to…

Moscow, SANA- ‘The Russian forces repelled an attack by Ukrainian forces against their posts in Kharkov district’, Russian defense Ministry said Saturday.

Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and hostile reconnaissance groups, in addition to destroying a Ukrainian missile system discovered at the special military operation zone, according to Russian defense ministry spokesman.

The ministry added that drones have been used to destroy military equipment of the Ukrainian forces.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Donbass since Feb.24, 2022.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency