Over the 24 past hours, three weak aftershocks were reported by the National Earthquake Center(NEC).

The NEC said in a statement that the stations of Seismological Monitoring Network recorded two quakes, one of which was recorded in Liwa Iskenderun with 2.1 magnitude and another one was recorded in Turkey with a 2.6 magnitude.

The center added that another tremor was reported 42 km north of Lattakia with a 1.9 magnitude.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency