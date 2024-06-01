Settlers build a new settlement outpost in Masafer Yatta

Hebron - Ma'an - The coordinator of the National and Popular Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlements in South Hebron, Ratib Al-Jabour, said that settlers built a new settlement outpost near the Tabqa area in Masafer Yatta. He added that they placed mobile homes and set up a tent in the area. In a related context, Al-Jabour explained that child shepherds miraculously survived a run-over attempt, yesterday afternoon, Friday, as one of the settlers chased them in the Al-Fakhit area in Al-Musafer, and tried to run them over with the 'Tractron' car he was driving. Source: Maan News Agency