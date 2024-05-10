Qatar Welcomes UNGA Resolution on Palestine’s Eligibility of Full UN Membership

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adoption of a resolution supporting Palestine's eligibility of full membership in the international organization, and recommends that the UN Security Council reconsider the Palestinian request. Qatar also considered that the vote of 143 countries in favour of the historic resolution represents international recognition of a natural, legal and historical right of the brotherly Palestinian people. In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the Security Council would respond to the UNGA's recommendation, so that Palestine would become a full member state in the United Nations, thus enhancing its position in the international system, enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, and paving the way for a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue. The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the legitimate right s of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Source: Qatar News Agency