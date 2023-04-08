SSC announces flight date of two Saudi astronauts on AX-2 Mission

Saudi Space Commission (SSC), Axiom Space, the US Space Agency (NASA), and SpaceX held a press conference in Houston, USA, on Thursday, setting next May as the official date of the AX-2 space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).The press c…

Saudi Space Commission (SSC), Axiom Space, the US Space Agency (NASA), and SpaceX held a press conference in Houston, USA, on Thursday, setting next May as the official date of the AX-2 space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The press conference was attended by the advisor at SSC, Eng. Mashael Al-Shammari; the President and CEO of “Axiom Space” Michael T. Suffredini, and representatives of “NASA” and “SpaceX.”

The participants welcomed the crew of the AX-2 space mission, comprising four astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman to fly into space; Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni; Peggy Whitson, and John Shoffner, wishing them success in their mission.

They praised the two Saudi astronauts, who underwent an intensive special training program, to prepare for the flight, which included conducting 14 pioneering simulations in microgravity, noting that they have demonstrated excellent skills, expertise, capabilities, high physical fitness, and mental flexibility, which will enable them to adapt to the space environment. They also commended the Saudi astronauts' "exceptional" competence and resourcefulness in various fields and environments, including engineering, robotics, and life support systems.

The participants in the news conference stated that the training program for the Saudi astronauts included training them in programs and operational processes at the ISI and conducting several exercises in the Japanese and European research centers in January and February, in addition to training in exploratory skills at the headquarters of the “SpaceX” company in Hawthorne, California, reiterating that the launch of the mission inaugurates a new era for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in space exploration and that this mission represents a milestone for two historical events, as it is the first mission for a Saudi woman in space, which confirms the progress made by women in the Kingdom's various sectors, as it is also the first time for a Saudi Arab team working on the ISS.

Al-Shammari commended the tremendous and generous support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and President of SSC Supreme Council, for this historical, scientific mission that will be undertaken by the first Saudi female astronaut to the ISS, for the sake of humanity and science, through the research and innovations that they will implement.

She affirmed the confidence of SSC in the full readiness of the two Saudi astronauts, Barnawi and Al-Qarni, to carry out their mission in space, expressing the Commission’s trust in their successful implementation of the mission and return to the homeland to achieve all the previously planned goals and to boost the Kingdom’s position globally in the field of exploring space, serving humanity, achieving the Kingdom's aspirations, and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Shammari said, "The astronauts will conduct 11 pioneering scientific experiments in microgravity, and three educational awareness experiments involving 12,000 students in 42 locations in the Kingdom via satellite, at a crucial moment that will contribute to building a new generation of Saudi leaders, explorers, and scientists and enhances the status of the Kingdom as a hub for research, in addition to inspiring generations in the Arab world, to new horizons that help humanity benefit from space experiments.”

She also praised the cooperation with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, expressing the Commission’s appreciation for the significant progress made through this cooperation in achieving long-term development in space exploration and work on scientific research in microgravity to serve science and humanity, adding that SSC seeks, through the astronaut program and the launch of the two Saudi astronauts on the AX-2 mission, to qualify experienced Saudi cadres for space flights to participate in scientific experiments, international research, and future space-related missions, which will reflect positively on the future of the industry and the country, increasing the interest of graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and developing human capital, by attracting talents and development of the necessary skills to enhance the role of the Kingdom in research in the service of humanity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency