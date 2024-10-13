Strategic Studies Center of Armed Forces Holds 4th Executive Strategic Symposium for Senior Leaders

Doha: The Strategic Studies Center of the Armed Forces held the fourth executive strategic symposium for senior leaders, in collaboration with the US Near East South Asia (NESA) Center for Strategic Studies under the title "military strategies: the conceptual legacy of the 19th century and the realities of modern warfare." The symposium was held under the patronage of HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and attended by HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit. The event aimed to enhance cultural and political awareness, study emerging issues and phenomena, provide intellectual and analytical insights, and foster creative thinking among leaders, grounded in a rigorous scientific approach. Source: Qatar News Agency