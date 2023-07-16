Syria, UAE discuss means of cooperation in educational field

Minister of Education, Dr. Darem Tabbaa, discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates Embassy, Abdul Hakim Al-Nuaimi, the mechanism for coordinating efforts and cooperation in the educational field between Syria and UAE.Tabaa talked ab…

Minister of Education, Dr. Darem Tabbaa, discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates Embassy, Abdul Hakim Al-Nuaimi, the mechanism for coordinating efforts and cooperation in the educational field between Syria and UAE.

Tabaa talked about the deep-rooted fraternal relations between both countries, and the significance of boosting cooperation in different fields, particularly educational ones, noting the efforts of UAE and its support for Syria during the catastrophe earthquake, in addition to its contribution in rehabilitation a number of schools in the damage schools.

The minister appreciated the steps adopted by UAE in the developing education field, encouraging innovators, and showing Arab civilization and culture, especially via the two competitions of the Arab Reading Challenge and the Best Teacher Award.

Tabbaa pointed out that the necessity of exchanging educational experiences, employing technology in education, coordinating joint work, and cooperating to organize joint awards that motivate teachers and youth to be creative, and the possibility of publishing the Arab Teacher magazine and giving Arab teachers the opportunity to write in it, which enhances different educational experiences.

For his part, Al-Nuaimi, pointed out the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries, stressing that the work is continuing to support the people affected by the earthquake, and to stand by them in the crisis.

He stressed that UAE is interested in artificial intelligence academies and invested them in education, adding that the importance of the participation of Syrian teachers in Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, in addition to the distinguished Syrian student participation in the Arab Reading Challenge competition.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency