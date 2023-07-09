The Chief of Staff of the Army discusses with the NATO mission commander the development of the capabilities of the Iraqi army

The Army Chief of Staff, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, met today, Sunday, the Commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, General (Jose Antonio) and his accompanying delegation.The meeting discussed, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defens…

The Army Chief of Staff, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, met today, Sunday, the Commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, General (Jose Antonio) and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, aspects of cooperation between the two sides in the field of training and communications, as well as the mission's advisors giving a briefing on the participation in the implementation of the Noble Skywave exercise (Heavenly Waves), which aims to develop the capabilities of communications officers and employees in the use of modern long-range wireless devices with the participation of 180 teams from 13 countries, as it is considered a new experience to secure communication over very long distances for all units and formations of the Iraqi army.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency