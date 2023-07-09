Al-Sudani chairs a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Armament

The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired today, Sunday, the first meeting of the Supreme Committee for Armaments.During the meeting, they discussed drawing up the general policy for arming the armed…

The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired today, Sunday, the first meeting of the Supreme Committee for Armaments.

During the meeting, they discussed drawing up the general policy for arming the armed forces in a way that rises to the challenges facing the country, and discussing the need for each security and military formation of weapons and materiel, as well as discussing the maximum use of the capabilities of the Military Industrialization Authority.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the development of joint plans between the Military Industrialization Authority and the security ministries, concerned with the military needs of weapons and materiel, and stressed the importance of the Military Industrialization Authority developing all security ministries with a full vision of their capabilities, and what they are able to provide.

He also directed the security ministries to present their needs to the Military Industrialization Authority so that it prepares its production plans on the basis of these needs, and to assure the ministries and security agencies to secure their needs, through contracting directly with the Military Industrialization Authority.

The meeting also witnessed a discussion of the establishment of new camps for the various security formations, and in this regard, he directed the formation of a joint committee comprising the ministries and concerned authorities to identify lands outside the cities to establish these camps.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency