The Russian President vows to respond to the attack on the Crimean bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged today, Monday, to respond to the attack that targeted the Crimean Bridge, stressing that the Ministry of Defense is preparing appropriate proposals for that.

In a statement today, Putin described the attack on the bridge as an "act of terrorism," calling on the Federal Security Service, the Investigative Committee and a number of other departments to investigate in detail the attack.

The Russian President also ordered the provision of possible assistance to people who cannot cross the bridge now and suffer from difficulties, and called for proposals to be submitted to strengthen security measures on the strategic bridge, which extends over a distance of 18 kilometers and consists of two sections, one for crossing cars and the other for railways, and connects Russia and Crimea.

The Russian authorities announced earlier today that two people were killed and a third wounded in the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Sergey Aksionov, Governor of the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine, said: Traffic on the bridge has stopped, and he appealed to Crimean and tourists to use an alternative land route to go to or exit the peninsula.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency