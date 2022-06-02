TrueCommerce Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

— The Company is recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision —

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that it has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Challenger in the May 2022 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs).1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner defines “multienterprise supply chain business networks” (MESCBNs) as holistic and cohesive platforms that support a shipper-centric community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for higher-maturity organizations, implemented to coordinate, orchestrate, automate and transform an organization’s extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate in for driving collaboration and enhancing competitiveness.

Core capabilities of the MESCBN market include:

Extensive network connectivity with support of multitier and multitype partner ecosystems and technology platforms

partner ecosystems and technology platforms Centralized information/data hub and visualization

Universal cross-domain apps

Core supply chain execution apps (enterprise- and multienterprise-centric)

Supplemental supply chain apps (planning or finance)

Embedded intelligence

“To us it’s exciting to secure the Challenger position in this foundational research – four years in a row,” said Mike Gross, SVP of Product, TrueCommerce. “Over the last year, we have made significant investments in our technology and people, expanding our customer base by 40% as a result. We also have exciting new product innovations underway including the utilization of APIs and leveraging our universal adapter to broaden both internal and external integrations as well as the greater utilization of data through artificial intelligence/machine learning.”

TrueCommerce offers a broad set of unified commerce solutions and apps that connect customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. These solutions revolutionize supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solutions leverage TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes more than 160,000 connected businesses. Beyond the platform itself, the supply-chain-as-a-service model offered by TrueCommerce includes personalized support, trading partner mapping and ongoing compliance monitoring.

TrueCommerce’s technology innovations and business strategy have won it numerous industry accolades. In addition to being named as a Challenger again by Gartner, the company was recognized in the following prominent analyst reports:

Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network, 2021

Contender in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Product Information Management Applications, 2021

Contender in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms Vendor Assessment, 2020

Contender in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms Vendor Assessment, 2020

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report here.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used here in with permission. All rights reserved.

Additional resources :

Explore TrueCommerce on this blog

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

For more information, visit https://truecommerce.com/

TrueCommerce® is a registered trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks”, Christian Titze, Brock Johns, 23 May 2022