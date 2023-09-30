US Expresses Concern over Serbia’s Military Buildup Near Kosovo Border

The United States expressed concern about Serbia's unprecedented military buildup near the border with Kosovo.

In a statement, the White House said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti on Saturday to discuss the EU-facilitated Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.

Sullivan stressed that dialogue is the only long-term solution to ensure stability in Kosovo.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called on Belgrade to withdraw its forces from the border with Kosovo and to de-escalate tensions following recent violence and the killing of a Kosovo security officer.

Bloody clashes broke out between police and armed Serbs holed up in northern Kosovo earlier this week. Pristina accuses Belgrade of arming and supporting the Serb fighters.

Meanwhile, NATO announced its approval to deploy additional forces to deal with the current situation in Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following an armed uprising and a NATO intervention in 1999. However, Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo's independence

Source: Qatar News Agency