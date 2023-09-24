Ways to develop investments volume between Bahrain and UK discussed

Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, received UK's Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, Lord Dominic Johnson.

Minister Fakhro affirmed that the UK is an important strategic partner to Bahrain, stressing the necessity of enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade and investment through commercial exchange.

The meeting discussed ways to develop and increase the volume of bilateral investments.

He stressed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance aspects of cooperation with the UK in all fields, pointing out to the role of the private sector in both countries, which contributes significantly to achieving common goals.

Lord Johnson praised the Kingdom’s role as an important economic center in the region, expressing his desire to enhance cooperation and develop trade and economic relations.

Source: Bahrain News Agency