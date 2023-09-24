Foreign Minister meets President of 78th Session of United Nations General Assembly

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis.

The minister conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the President of the current session and wished him success in his duties.

He affirmed Bahrain's keenness to reinforce cooperation with the UN and its different bodies to achieve common goals.

The two sides discussed topics of mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Jamal Fares Al-Ruwaei.

Source: Bahrain News Agency