A military force storms the Hamrin Basin areas from the eastern side of Diyala

Baqubah / - A military force stormed the areas of the eastern side of the Hamrin Basin, northeast of Baqubah, Diyala Governorate Center.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency that an army force stormed the areas of the Hamrin Basin from the eastern side and from two axes to comb the valleys and areas with complex geographical terrain as part of the efforts of the Diyala Operations Command to secure the belts of the Hamrin Basin northeast of Baqubah and prevent ISIS cells from exploiting them.

He added that the operation is the third of its kind during the current year in order to enhance security and stability within a complex geographical environment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency