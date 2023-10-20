HH the Amir Meets British Prime Minister

Riyadh, - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Friday with HE Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in the city of Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were discussed during the meeting, in addition to discussing the regional and international developments of common interest, especially the developments of the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The most prominent topics on the summits agenda were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

On the British side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

Source: Qatar News Agency