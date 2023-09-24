A Security Operation Searches For ISIS Hideouts In The Orchards North Of Muqdadiya, Diyala

A joint security force began a security operation searching for ISIS hideouts within the northern Muqdadiya sector in Diyala Governorate.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a joint security force began a raid and search of liberated village orchards in the northern district of Al-Muqdadiya, northeast of Baquba, with the support of the engineering unit and explosives control detachments.

He added that the operation, which was launched from three axes, aims to comb the orchards, search for ISIS terrorists, and track down those wanted by the judiciary.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency