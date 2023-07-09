Israeli settlers burn tens of dunums of agricultural land in Nablus

Israeli settlers burned Sunday tens of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.“A number of settlers set fire to tens of dunums planted with agricultural crops and dozens of olive tr…

Israeli settlers burned Sunday tens of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.

“A number of settlers set fire to tens of dunums planted with agricultural crops and dozens of olive trees,” said Yaqoub Aweys, head of the East Al-Lubban Council, noting that the people, with the help of the civil defense, were able to control the fire.

Aweys called on international and human rights institutions to intervene urgently, to stop the repeated settler attacks on the village and Palestinian property and agricultural lands.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency