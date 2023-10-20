Speech of HM the King at GCC-ASEAN Summit

Riyadh, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa delivered the following speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Riyadh:

“In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful

Your Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,

Your Majesties, Your Excellencies and Your Highnesses

Distinguished guests,

May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you,

I would like to begin by expressing thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, for hosting this important summit, which aims to maximise proximity and integration between both sides, towards organised and long-term cooperation that offers abundant opportunities of prosperity for our countries.

Distinguished guests, our meeting is a true embodiment of the role of strong alliances that are based on the principle of “trust of partnership” in securing peace, stability and coordination to address emerging challenges; no matter how difficult or long-lasting they are.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is proud of contributing to this strategic cooperation, as it hosted its first meeting in 2009. Since then, we have supported joint efforts to reach new levels of fruitful cooperation with trusted partners, who seek peace and defend its causes, and for their constant determination to excel in all sectors of production.

We congratulate you on what has been agreed upon in the joint action plan, which will enable us to make maximum benefit from the potential of our countries, particularly in the areas of exchange of trade, investment, technology and culture.

We are certain that activating our partnership will contribute to maintaining the stability of the world order and protecting its interests; as well as making our cooperation an effective model for the strength of collective determination and its role in giving priority to understanding and constructive dialogue, and building bridges of cooperation and integration towards a safer and more prosperous world.

In this regard, we assert the importance of ending all conflicts that threaten our human security and civilised development. The Palestinian cause will remain our biggest priority. The stance of the Kingdom of Bahrain on supporting comprehensive peace efforts to find a just solution for it is a firm position that we shall not deviate from to ensure the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the borders of July 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Within this framework, we call for an immediate halt to the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip, as well as for protecting civilians from both sides and releasing detained civilians. We also stress the importance of opening urgent humanitarian corridors to allow medical and relief aid, food, water and electricity into the Gaza Strip, as well as preventing the displacement of the Gazans from their homes, neighbourhoods and land of ancestors. Peaceful endeavours should remain the only choice for achieving the peace that we all seek.

We reiterate our thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its dedicated efforts in supporting joint action, and generous hospitality, wishing it continued success in the steps it takes towards serving humanity and its prosperity.

May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Source: Bahrain News Agency