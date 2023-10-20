UAE President meets Vietnamese Prime Minister

Riyadh, UAE President His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the sidelines of the joint summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which commenced today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), His Highness and the Vietnamese Prime Minister discussed the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. They explored opportunities to further strengthen ties in a manner that serves mutual interests and realises the aspirations of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the significance of the GCC-ASEAN Summit and its outcomes in enhancing cooperation between the two sides at various levels, including economic and investment ties and promising opportunities to advance comprehensive developmental partnerships that serve their aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity. Furthermore, discussions addressed the importance of establishing mechanisms to ensure continued dialogue and consultation while strengthening cooperation with all partners to achieve global stability and development.

Source: Bahrain News Agency